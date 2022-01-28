Is Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) Still A Buy After A -15.24% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s traded shares were 5.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.85% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the HTZ share is $46.00, that puts it down -159.3 from that peak though still a striking 20.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.15. The company’s market capitalization is $9.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.80 million shares over the past three months.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) registered a -2.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.85% in intraday trading to $17.74 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.24%, and it has moved by -27.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is 32.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 268.20% this quarter and then jump 135.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.91 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.72 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.50%. While earnings are projected to return 152.50% in 2022.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.06%, with the float percentage being 42.13%. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $53.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Fidelity Growth Company Fund’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.06 million.