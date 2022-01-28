InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Fall -30.68% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares were 3.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NVIV share is $2.00, that puts it down -325.53 from that peak though still a striking 10.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $17.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 705.10K shares over the past three months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) registered a 1.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.64%, and it has moved by -2.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.50%. The short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.50, which implies an increase of 98.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.50 and $37.50 respectively. As a result, NVIV is trading at a discount of -7878.72% off the target high and -7878.72% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.20%. While earnings are projected to return 96.30% in 2022.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.59%, with the float percentage being 11.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 2.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.