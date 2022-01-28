Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG)

During the recent session, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.97% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the USEG share is $7.95, that puts it down -154.81 from that peak though still a striking 6.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.91. The company’s market capitalization is $14.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 119.80K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) registered a 2.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.97% in intraday trading to $3.12 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.18%, and it has moved by -11.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.88%. The short interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is 69520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.00, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, USEG is trading at a discount of -1150.0% off the target high and -1150.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.30%. While earnings are projected to return -473.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

U.S. Energy Corp. insiders own 12.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.74%, with the float percentage being 19.02%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 95307.0 shares (or 2.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79480.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 77257.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72244.0, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.