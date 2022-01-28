Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s traded shares were 3.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.62% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the IINN share is $9.59, that puts it down -299.58 from that peak though still a striking 11.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $19.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IINN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) registered a 7.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.62% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.01%, and it has moved by -41.32% in 30 days. The short interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, IINN is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -58.00% in 2022.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. insiders own 33.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.41%, with the float percentage being 5.16%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 1.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92000.0 shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2924.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12251.0 market value.