How Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 25.14% YTD?

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 13.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $4.89, that puts it down -12.93 from that peak though still a striking 58.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.68 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $4.33 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.37%, and it has moved by 22.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.67%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 21.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.84, which implies an increase of 25.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.71 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of -84.76% off the target high and 14.32% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone up 82.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 68.75% against 71.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $506.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.00%. While earnings are projected to return -630.90% in 2022.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 3.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.94%, with the float percentage being 80.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 39.65 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $117.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 22.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.0 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $46.81 million.