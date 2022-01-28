Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Is Down -24.48% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the HIMX share is $17.88, that puts it down -74.61 from that peak though still a striking 8.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.21 million shares over the past three months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $10.24 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.00%, and it has moved by -24.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.45%. The short interest in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 22.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.51 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 28.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.30 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HIMX is trading at a discount of -85.55% off the target high and 58.01% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 444.50% in 2022.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. is 0.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.17%, with the float percentage being 28.17%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.9 million shares (or 5.11% of all shares), a total value of $94.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.2 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares are Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Upright Growth Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $6.34 million.