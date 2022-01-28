GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Is Down -0.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -31.18% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s traded shares were 0.96 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the GFS share is $73.25, that puts it down -67.08 from that peak though still a striking -0.18% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.92. The company’s market capitalization is $24.84B, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GFS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $43.84 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.48%, and it has moved by -31.62% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.66, which implies an increase of 44.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, GFS is trading at a discount of -128.1% off the target high and 6.48% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 1.70% in 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.62%, with the float percentage being 93.62%. Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $264.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.45 million shares, is of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $100.28 million.