Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Surged -50.15% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.95% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the GLBE share is $83.77, that puts it down -169.36 from that peak though still a striking 22.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.22. The company’s market capitalization is $4.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GLBE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) registered a -3.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.95% in intraday trading to $31.10 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.66%, and it has moved by -50.15% in 30 days. The short interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.44, which implies an increase of 57.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, GLBE is trading at a discount of -157.23% off the target high and -60.77% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.63 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 109.60% in 2022.

GLBE Dividends

Global-E Online Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Global-E Online Ltd. insiders own 31.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.43%, with the float percentage being 75.24%. Vitruvian Partners, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.83 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $492.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $168.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $62.5 million.