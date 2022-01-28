Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Declined -59.23% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s traded shares were 24.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -44.21% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the EPZM share is $12.37, that puts it down -1066.98 from that peak though still a striking -73.58% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.84. The company’s market capitalization is $116.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EPZM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) registered a -44.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -44.21% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -51.60%, and it has moved by -59.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.68%. The short interest in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is 8.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 88.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, EPZM is trading at a discount of -1315.09% off the target high and -88.68% off the low.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Epizyme Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares have gone down -84.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.37% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.90% this quarter and then jump 24.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.26 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.37 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.38 million and $7.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then drop by -3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.10%. While earnings are projected to return -19.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

EPZM Dividends

Epizyme Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Epizyme Inc. insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 95.63%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.31 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $78.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.17 million shares, is of RP Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 9.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.74 million, or about 4.57% of the stock, which is worth about $19.92 million.