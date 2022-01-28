Does Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PENN) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the PENN share is $142.00, that puts it down -238.9 from that peak though still a striking 9.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.76. The company’s market capitalization is $7.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PENN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $41.90 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.00%, and it has moved by -14.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.43%. The short interest in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 9.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.39, which implies an increase of 40.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $128.00 respectively. As a result, PENN is trading at a discount of -205.49% off the target high and 9.31% off the low.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Penn National Gaming Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares have gone down -39.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 152.40% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 671.40% this quarter and then drop -14.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.10% and then jump by 29.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.33%. While earnings are projected to return 154.60% in 2022.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Penn National Gaming Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.57%, with the float percentage being 81.86%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 770 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.37 million shares (or 12.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 6.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $459.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.86 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $424.62 million.