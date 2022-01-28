DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares were 1.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the DOCN share is $133.40, that puts it down -163.22 from that peak though still a striking 30.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.35. The company’s market capitalization is $5.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.73 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $50.68 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.68%, and it has moved by -37.02% in 30 days. The short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 9.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.67 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.87 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2022.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders own 42.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.01%, with the float percentage being 106.48%. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.07 million shares (or 7.39% of all shares), a total value of $626.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of First Trust Advisors Lp’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $331.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 3.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $354.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $231.76 million.