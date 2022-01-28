Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Is Worth Evaluating At $7.99

During the last session, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.62% or -$2.61. The 52-week high for the CUE share is $18.42, that puts it down -130.54 from that peak though still a striking -2.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.17. The company’s market capitalization is $248.97M, and the average trade volume was 350.82K shares over the past three months.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CUE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) registered a -24.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.62% in intraday trading to $7.99 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.51%, and it has moved by -30.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.29, which implies an increase of 71.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CUE is trading at a discount of -300.5% off the target high and -150.31% off the low.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cue Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) shares have gone down -24.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.13% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.60% this quarter and then drop -4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 192.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.97 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $475k and $1.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 525.30% and then drop by -24.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.20%. While earnings are projected to return 6.20% in 2022.

CUE Dividends

Cue Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

Cue Biopharma Inc. insiders own 5.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.95%, with the float percentage being 57.23%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 8.10% of all shares), a total value of $37.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $8.66 million.