Could Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s traded shares were 4.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.35% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the OZON share is $68.77, that puts it down -276.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.37. The company’s market capitalization is $4.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. OZON has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) registered a 8.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.35% in intraday trading to $18.29 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.62%, and it has moved by -39.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.70%. The short interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) is 3.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3644.22, which implies an increase of 99.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2193.00 and $4588.86 respectively. As a result, OZON is trading at a discount of -24989.45% off the target high and -11890.16% off the low.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ozon Holdings PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) shares have gone down -65.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.42% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -91.40% this quarter and then drop -143.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $868.28 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $779.41 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $514.17 million and $448.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.90% and then jump by 73.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -25.10% in 2022.

OZON Dividends

Ozon Holdings PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Ozon Holdings PLC insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.49%, with the float percentage being 25.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 2.94% of all shares), a total value of $315.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Emerging Markets Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $49.1 million.