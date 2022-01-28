Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Has Lost -32.56% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 5.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.72% or -$8.44. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $429.54, that puts it down -152.37 from that peak though still a striking 4.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $162.51. The company’s market capitalization is $42.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.05 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COIN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.72.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a -4.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.72% in intraday trading to $170.20 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.20%, and it has moved by -34.87% in 30 days. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 3.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $359.50, which implies an increase of 52.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $220.00 and $600.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -252.53% off the target high and -29.26% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.86 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 519.50% in 2022.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.33%, with the float percentage being 35.98%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 808 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.99 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $824.91 million.