Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Has Lost -11.54% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.26% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $26.12, that puts it down -93.34 from that peak though still a striking -2.44% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) registered a -5.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.26% in intraday trading to $13.51 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.68%, and it has moved by -14.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.96%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 19.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.37, which implies an increase of 44.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.40 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CNK is trading at a discount of -136.86% off the target high and -13.99% off the low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares have gone down -9.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.19% against 27.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.10% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $597.81 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $533.89 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $98.24 million and $92.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 508.50% and then jump by 474.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.50%. While earnings are projected to return -520.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.61%, with the float percentage being 111.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.47 million shares (or 16.27% of all shares), a total value of $373.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $215.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.79 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $71.31 million.