Boom Or Bust: Where Does Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $170.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$2.53. The 52-week high for the XLNX share is $239.79, that puts it down -40.32 from that peak though still a striking 34.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $111.84. The company’s market capitalization is $42.49B, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. XLNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) trade information

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $170.89 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.57%, and it has moved by -21.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $189.23, which implies an increase of 9.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $238.00 respectively. As a result, XLNX is trading at a discount of -39.27% off the target high and 18.08% off the low.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xilinx Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) shares have gone up 17.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 40.91% against 41.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.70% this quarter and then jump 24.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $850.99 million and $856.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.60% and then jump by 18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return -15.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.83% per annum.

XLNX Dividends

Xilinx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Xilinx Inc. is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s Major holders

Xilinx Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.67%, with the float percentage being 83.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.82 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $4.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.59 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $843.3 million.