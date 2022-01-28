Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Could Post A 56.53% Or More Growth

During the last session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 5.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.76% or -$1.27. The 52-week high for the BE share is $44.95, that puts it down -240.02 from that peak though still a striking -5.14% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48B, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) registered a -8.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.76% in intraday trading to $13.22 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.65%, and it has moved by -38.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.41, which implies an increase of 56.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of -210.14% off the target high and -21.03% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares have gone down -38.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.91% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $308.8 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.48 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.39 million and $194.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.80% and then jump by 33.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.80%. While earnings are projected to return 57.40% in 2022.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders own 3.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.88%, with the float percentage being 78.87%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.43 million shares (or 13.83% of all shares), a total value of $382.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $262.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 8.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $69.29 million.