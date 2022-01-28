After Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Surges -77.12% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s traded shares were 1.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the BROS share is $81.40, that puts it down -69.62 from that peak though still a striking 32.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.42. The company’s market capitalization is $7.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.76% in intraday trading to $47.99 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.26%, and it has moved by -4.86% in 30 days. The short interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 6.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.50, which implies an increase of 29.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, BROS is trading at a discount of -77.12% off the target high and -10.44% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.97 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.54 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -79.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.20% per annum.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Dutch Bros Inc. insiders own 19.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.28%, with the float percentage being 59.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $112.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $27.46 million.