A Quick Glance At PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Stock: It Is up 15.63% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -12.53 Percent

During the recent session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the PHM share is $63.90, that puts it down -27.42 from that peak though still a striking 15.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.31. The company’s market capitalization is $12.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) trade information

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $50.15 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.53%, and it has moved by -11.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.18%. The short interest in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is 7.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PulteGroup Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares have gone down -9.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 37.45% against 40.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then jump 40.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.26 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.44 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.19 billion and $2.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.50% and then jump by 26.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.70% per annum.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PulteGroup Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.26%.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

PulteGroup Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.79%, with the float percentage being 90.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 979 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.13 million shares (or 11.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $319.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.56 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $255.53 million.