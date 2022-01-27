Why WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.04% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the WRK share is $62.03, that puts it down -38.74 from that peak though still a striking 10.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.04. The company’s market capitalization is $11.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

WestRock Company (WRK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WRK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

WestRock Company (WRK) registered a 3.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.04% in intraday trading to $44.71 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.22%, and it has moved by -0.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.78%. The short interest in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.92, which implies an increase of 20.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, WRK is trading at a discount of -56.56% off the target high and 3.82% off the low.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WestRock Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WestRock Company (WRK) shares have gone down -12.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.76% against 27.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.90% this quarter and then jump 90.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.95 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.03 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 217.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.62% per annum.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for WestRock Company is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.45%.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

WestRock Company insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.50%, with the float percentage being 90.56%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 867 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.74 million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WestRock Company (WRK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund owns about 13.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $652.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.59 million, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $478.12 million.