What Will CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Be Like After It Jumps -11.25% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CNX share is $16.22, that puts it down -11.25 from that peak though still a striking 28.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.41. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20B, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $14.58 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.81%, and it has moved by 0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.65%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNX Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares have gone up 12.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.18% against -12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 152.40% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $538.59 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $468.57 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $626.7 million and $403.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.10% and then jump by 16.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -473.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.70% per annum.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

CNX Resources Corporation insiders own 2.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.31%, with the float percentage being 96.79%. Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.16 million shares (or 13.34% of all shares), a total value of $355.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $324.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 8.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.72 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $84.85 million.