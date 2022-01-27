What To Expect Going Ahead For Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Given Its 75.28 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the last session, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 75.28% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the WEI share is $8.25, that puts it down -252.56 from that peak though still a striking 48.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $177.14M, and the average trade volume was 68.80K shares over the past three months.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. WEI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) registered a 75.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 75.28% in intraday trading to $2.34 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.23%, and it has moved by 0.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.08, which implies an increase of 96.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.08 and $74.08 respectively. As a result, WEI is trading at a discount of -3065.81% off the target high and -3065.81% off the low.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -380.90% in 2022.

WEI Dividends

Weidai Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Weidai Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.49%, with the float percentage being 0.49%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 76107.0 shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $58579.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31291.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24084.0.