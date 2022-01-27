What Should You Do With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the DVAX share is $21.39, that puts it down -73.2 from that peak though still a striking 52.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $12.35 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.99%, and it has moved by -14.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.14%. The short interest in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 16.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares have gone up 28.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 181.97% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 564.30% this quarter and then jump 3,700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 817.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.47 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.55 million and $83.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 976.60% and then jump by 80.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.50%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2022.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.16%, with the float percentage being 81.37%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $294.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.41 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $161.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 7.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.51 million, or about 6.26% of the stock, which is worth about $149.92 million.