VRPX’s -31.79% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.16% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the VRPX share is $36.00, that puts it down -1784.82 from that peak though still a striking -6.28% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $25.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 947.26K shares over the past three months.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) registered a -11.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.16% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.79%, and it has moved by -47.53% in 30 days. The short interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -31.20% in 2022.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 25.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.74%, with the float percentage being 38.33%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 8.48% of all shares), a total value of $4.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 6.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24463.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.