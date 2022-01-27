Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) On Wednesday – Up 6.85% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s traded shares were 1.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.52% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the VLTA share is $18.33, that puts it down -318.49 from that peak though still a striking 6.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.08. The company’s market capitalization is $770.88M, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VLTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Volta Inc. (VLTA) registered a -3.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.52% in intraday trading to $4.38 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.12%, and it has moved by -40.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.75, which implies an increase of 65.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, VLTA is trading at a discount of -310.96% off the target high and -59.82% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.93 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -77.90% in 2022.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Volta Inc. insiders own 29.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.80%, with the float percentage being 23.79%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $29.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $7.17 million.