Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Has Been Falling -22.41% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the TOL share is $75.61, that puts it down -35.14 from that peak though still a striking 11.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.51. The company’s market capitalization is $6.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $55.95 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.93%, and it has moved by -21.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.85%. The short interest in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toll Brothers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares have gone down -0.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.92% against 40.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.60% this quarter and then jump 97.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.79 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.36 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 94.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 26.40% per annum.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Toll Brothers Inc. insiders own 7.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.83%, with the float percentage being 96.41%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 534 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.23 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $731.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $663.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 7.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $437.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.31 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $182.74 million.