The Time To Buy DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Is Now

During the recent session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DBRG share is $8.69, that puts it down -23.44 from that peak though still a striking 38.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.56 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DBRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $7.04 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.74%, and it has moved by -13.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.69%. The short interest in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is 23.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 31.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, DBRG is trading at a discount of -84.66% off the target high and -20.74% off the low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalBridge Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares have gone up 4.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.11% against 0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 91.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.86 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $338.84 million and $315.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.60% and then drop by -18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.40%. While earnings are projected to return -6.50% in 2022.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

DigitalBridge Group Inc. insiders own 4.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.53%, with the float percentage being 90.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 70.61 million shares (or 13.75% of all shares), a total value of $425.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $277.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 24.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.9 million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $153.43 million.