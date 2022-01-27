The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) On Wednesday – Up 13.54 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the GPS share is $37.63, that puts it down -110.58 from that peak though still a striking 13.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.64B, and the average trade volume was 9.28 million shares over the past three months.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

The Gap Inc. (GPS) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $17.87 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.47%, and it has moved by 0.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.13%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Gap Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares have gone down -38.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 163.98% against 30.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -142.90% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.52 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.9 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -308.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.90% per annum.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Gap Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

The Gap Inc. insiders own 47.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.98%, with the float percentage being 112.52%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 568 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 34.18 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $775.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $627.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and JP Morgan Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 16.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $368.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.67 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $242.16 million.