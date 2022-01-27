The Current Price For Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 1.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the UA share is $23.00, that puts it down -46.87 from that peak though still a striking 6.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.62. The company’s market capitalization is $7.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UA) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $15.66 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.73%, and it has moved by -12.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.94%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 7.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.29, which implies an increase of 46.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, UA is trading at a discount of -149.04% off the target high and -14.94% off the low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.43 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then drop by 0.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 338.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.80% per annum.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 15.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.54%, with the float percentage being 85.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 531 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.47 million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $393.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.65 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $361.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 6.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $119.98 million.