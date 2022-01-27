Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Fell -94.06%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s traded shares were 8.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.31% or -$37.73. The 52-week high for the TER share is $168.91, that puts it down -59.89 from that peak though still a striking 1.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $104.05. The company’s market capitalization is $23.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.29.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) trade information

Teradyne Inc. (TER) registered a -26.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.31% in intraday trading to $105.64 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.34%, and it has moved by -14.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.19%. The short interest in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is 5.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $166.95, which implies an increase of 36.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $121.00 and $205.00 respectively. As a result, TER is trading at a discount of -94.06% off the target high and -14.54% off the low.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teradyne Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teradyne Inc. (TER) shares have gone up 17.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.69% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.30% this quarter and then jump 17.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $866.67 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $878.33 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $759 million and $781.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.20% and then jump by 12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.60%. While earnings are projected to return 64.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.76% per annum.

TER Dividends

Teradyne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Teradyne Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.63%.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s Major holders

Teradyne Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.42%, with the float percentage being 98.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,026 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.17 million shares (or 10.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teradyne Inc. (TER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $508.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.76 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $456.36 million.