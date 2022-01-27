Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Has Been Falling -56.90% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s traded shares were 0.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.78% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the SVFD share is $30.10, that puts it down -600.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $7.93M, and the average trade volume was 438.89K shares over the past three months.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) registered a 18.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.78% in intraday trading to $4.30 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.40%, and it has moved by -20.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.90%.

While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2022.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

Save Foods Inc. insiders own 22.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.63%, with the float percentage being 18.87%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 6.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6151.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38566.0 market value.