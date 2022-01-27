Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Stock Jumped 3.38% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$1.48. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $99.24, that puts it down -24.63 from that peak though still a striking 19.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.20. The company’s market capitalization is $21.21B, and the average trade volume was 4.40 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RCL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $79.63 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by 3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.83, which implies an increase of 16.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, RCL is trading at a discount of -69.53% off the target high and 18.37% off the low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares have gone up 1.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.87% against 30.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.90% this quarter and then jump 43.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.14 million and $42.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,957.00% and then jump by 3,707.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.40%. While earnings are projected to return -402.20% in 2022.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders own 14.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.13%, with the float percentage being 87.44%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 912 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.63 million shares (or 10.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.65 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 23.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.13 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $900.96 million.