Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA)

During the last session, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the RKDA share is $6.40, that puts it down -644.19 from that peak though still a striking 9.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $19.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.63%, and it has moved by -15.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.74%. The short interest in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares have gone down -63.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.36% against 40.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -134.10% this quarter and then drop -325.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.8 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.13 million and $828k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -53.30% and then jump by 358.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.10%. While earnings are projected to return 89.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.96% per annum.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. insiders own 8.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.26%, with the float percentage being 15.52%. Ardsley Advisory Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $3.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.