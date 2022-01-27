Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM)

During the last session, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares were 3.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.89% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the APM share is $4.56, that puts it down -169.82 from that peak though still a striking 29.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $68.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) registered a -24.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.89% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.52%, and it has moved by 1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.85%. The short interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 74230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 88.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, APM is trading at a discount of -787.57% off the target high and -787.57% off the low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.50% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 131.10% in 2022.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Aptorum Group Limited insiders own 33.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.99%, with the float percentage being 6.00%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59589.0 shares, is of Redmond Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24136.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $58409.0.