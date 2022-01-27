Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN)’s -20.14% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s traded shares were 10.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PHUN share is $24.04, that puts it down -963.72 from that peak though still a striking 63.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $249.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.61 million shares over the past three months.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $2.26 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.14%, and it has moved by -21.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.14%. The short interest in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 4.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.19, which implies an increase of 56.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, PHUN is trading at a discount of -165.49% off the target high and -76.99% off the low.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phunware Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phunware Inc. (PHUN) shares have gone up 100.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.00% against -1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 78.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.03 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.44 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.02 million and $1.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 149.30% and then jump by 230.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.40%. While earnings are projected to return -43.70% in 2022.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Phunware Inc. insiders own 7.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.06%, with the float percentage being 19.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.