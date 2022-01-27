OIIM’s -8.15% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.23% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the OIIM share is $10.60, that puts it down -176.04 from that peak though still a striking 3.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $104.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.60K shares over the past three months.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) registered a 3.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.23% in intraday trading to $3.84 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by -16.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.71%. The short interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that O2Micro International Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares have gone down -45.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.55% against 24.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.10% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.45 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.23 million and $23.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.70%. While earnings are projected to return 211.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

OIIM Dividends

O2Micro International Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

O2Micro International Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.76%, with the float percentage being 37.76%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $14.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 million shares, is of DnB Asset Management AS’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Emerging Mkts Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $3.59 million.