Now Is A Good Time To Buy Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)

During the last session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares were 79.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BBIG share is $12.49, that puts it down -305.52 from that peak though still a striking 36.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $369.11M, and the average trade volume was 31.01 million shares over the past three months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $3.08 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.01%, and it has moved by 16.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.00%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00%. While earnings are projected to return 74.50% in 2022.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures Inc. insiders own 10.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.78%, with the float percentage being 20.87%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.81 million shares (or 6.43% of all shares), a total value of $56.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $4.49 million.