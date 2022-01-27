New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.16% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the GBR share is $30.99, that puts it down -929.57 from that peak though still a striking 25.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.55K shares over the past three months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) registered a 16.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.16% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.15%, and it has moved by -4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.75%. The short interest in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 95480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.30%. While earnings are projected to return -186.70% in 2022.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

New Concept Energy Inc. insiders own 29.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.83%, with the float percentage being 9.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 4.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34487.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54202.0, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.