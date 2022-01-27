Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.71% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the KOSS share is $127.45, that puts it down -1381.98 from that peak though still a striking 14.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.38. The company’s market capitalization is $80.58M, and the average trade volume was 177.57K shares over the past three months.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Koss Corporation (KOSS) registered a 12.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.71% in intraday trading to $8.60 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.91%, and it has moved by -28.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.17%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90%. While earnings are projected to return 181.40% in 2022.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Koss Corporation insiders own 46.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.90%, with the float percentage being 11.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.81% of all shares), a total value of $2.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koss Corporation (KOSS) shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 96440.0, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 million.