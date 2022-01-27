KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): With The Stock Up 21.05 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 1.95 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $76.92, that puts it down -300.83 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.15. The company’s market capitalization is $23.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.15 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $19.19 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.72%, and it has moved by -2.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.05%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 26.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $151.49, which implies an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.73 and $208.53 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -986.66% off the target high and -383.22% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -28.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.65% against 20.10.

While earnings are projected to return 126.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.02% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.27%, with the float percentage being 41.64%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 77.43 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.2 million shares, is of Lone Pine Capital Llc’s that is approximately 3.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $551.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 9.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $68.76 million.