Is Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Still A Buy After A -3.46% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the VLO share is $86.58, that puts it down -6.43 from that peak though still a striking 32.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.84. The company’s market capitalization is $34.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. VLO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.5.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $81.35 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.46%, and it has moved by 11.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.43%. The short interest in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 11.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.12, which implies an increase of 12.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $106.00 respectively. As a result, VLO is trading at a discount of -30.3% off the target high and 7.81% off the low.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Valero Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares have gone up 20.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 156.73% against 29.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 241.50% this quarter and then jump 159.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.05 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.41 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.6 billion and $18.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.90% and then jump by 52.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.50%. While earnings are projected to return -160.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.80% per annum.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Valero Energy Corporation is 3.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.63%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Valero Energy Corporation insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.86%, with the float percentage being 79.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,329 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.32 million shares (or 11.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $814.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.48 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $810.41 million.