Is Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) On Track To Post A -4077.78% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.17% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the UXIN share is $5.82, that puts it down -487.88 from that peak though still a striking 4.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $418.77M, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UXIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Uxin Limited (UXIN) registered a -9.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.17% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.84%, and it has moved by -30.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.36, which implies an increase of 97.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.36 and $41.36 respectively. As a result, UXIN is trading at a discount of -4077.78% off the target high and -4077.78% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 56.50% in 2022.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders own 11.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.49%, with the float percentage being 40.25%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.28 million shares (or 10.81% of all shares), a total value of $113.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.99 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 3.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 million.