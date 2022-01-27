Is ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Hit More of the Losses Given A -31.11% Dip From High?

During the recent session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s traded shares were 2.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $539.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.41% or $55.29. The 52-week high for the NOW share is $707.60, that puts it down -31.11 from that peak though still a striking 16.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $448.27. The company’s market capitalization is $97.78B, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NOW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) trade information

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) registered a 11.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.41% in intraday trading to $539.71 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.07%, and it has moved by -26.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $705.91, which implies an increase of 23.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $605.00 and $850.00 respectively. As a result, NOW is trading at a discount of -57.49% off the target high and -12.1% off the low.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ServiceNow Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) shares have gone down -16.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.27% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 26 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.71 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.25 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.90% and then jump by 27.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return -81.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 26.18% per annum.

NOW Dividends

ServiceNow Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Major holders

ServiceNow Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.75%, with the float percentage being 90.10%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,854 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.13 million shares (or 8.10% of all shares), a total value of $10.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.86 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.48 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2.59 billion.