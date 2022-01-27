Is MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the MGM share is $51.17, that puts it down -20.94 from that peak though still a striking 34.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.81. The company’s market capitalization is $19.83B, and the average trade volume was 5.69 million shares over the past three months.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. MGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

MGM Resorts International (MGM) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $42.31 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.26%, and it has moved by -7.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.16, which implies an increase of 24.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, MGM is trading at a discount of -74.9% off the target high and -8.72% off the low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MGM Resorts International has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares have gone up 8.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.38% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.80% this quarter and then jump 110.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 80.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.8 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.94 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.49 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.50% and then jump by 78.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -152.00% in 2022.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MGM Resorts International is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders own 15.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.89%, with the float percentage being 79.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 864 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 42.69 million shares (or 9.10% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $499.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.24 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $398.91 million.