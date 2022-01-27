Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH)

During the last session, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.65% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the FATH share is $11.00, that puts it down -6.9 from that peak though still a striking 51.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 707.40K shares over the past three months.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) registered a -3.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.65% in intraday trading to $10.29 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.49%, and it has moved by 8.89% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.83, which implies an increase of 13.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, FATH is trading at a discount of -21.48% off the target high and -6.9% off the low.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.02%, with the float percentage being 34.02%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $25.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 5.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30838.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.