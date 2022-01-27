Investing In People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the PBCT share is $21.60, that puts it down -10.26 from that peak though still a striking 31.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.36. The company’s market capitalization is $8.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.99 million shares over the past three months.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $19.59 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.85%, and it has moved by 7.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.69%. The short interest in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is 12.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that People’s United Financial Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares have gone up 20.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.54% against 0.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420.78 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $411.18 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -61.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.74% per annum.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for People’s United Financial Inc. is 0.73, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.47%.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

People’s United Financial Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.34%, with the float percentage being 75.02%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 668 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55.34 million shares (or 12.93% of all shares), a total value of $966.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $822.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 22.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $387.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.14 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $212.04 million.