Investing In Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares were 3.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the EDIT share is $73.03, that puts it down -310.05 from that peak though still a striking 8.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. EDIT has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $17.81 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.64%, and it has moved by -36.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.56%. The short interest in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is 10.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.71, which implies an increase of 64.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, EDIT is trading at a discount of -349.19% off the target high and -1.07% off the low.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Editas Medicine Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares have gone down -57.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.60% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.00% this quarter and then jump 9.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.42 million and $6.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.50% and then drop by -50.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 26.00% in 2022.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Editas Medicine Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.25%, with the float percentage being 74.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.44 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $264.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.3 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $258.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $79.23 million.

