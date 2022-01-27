Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s Stock Is Up 16.19% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares were 3.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the HBAN share is $17.79, that puts it down -14.92 from that peak though still a striking 15.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.01. The company’s market capitalization is $24.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.25 million shares over the past three months.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HBAN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $15.48 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.82%, and it has moved by 0.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.19%. The short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is 26.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.82, which implies an increase of 13.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, HBAN is trading at a discount of -29.2% off the target high and -3.36% off the low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares have gone up 10.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.78% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.24 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.80% and then jump by 20.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.00%. While earnings are projected to return -45.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.15% per annum.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.79%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.79%, with the float percentage being 81.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 163.11 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 126.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $644.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.33 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $515.21 million.