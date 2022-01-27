How Will Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Look After It Drops -6.81% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s traded shares were 6.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $110.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.39% or $13.86. The 52-week high for the STX share is $117.67, that puts it down -6.81 from that peak though still a striking 41.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.13. The company’s market capitalization is $22.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) registered a 14.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.39% in intraday trading to $110.17 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.91%, and it has moved by -15.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.29%. The short interest in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 9.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.19, which implies an increase of 1.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $93.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, STX is trading at a discount of -18.0% off the target high and 15.59% off the low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seagate Technology Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares have gone up 11.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.79% against 13.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.11 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.92 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.50%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.05% per annum.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.94%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Seagate Technology Holdings plc insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.63%, with the float percentage being 84.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,015 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.53 million shares (or 11.02% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.38 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $534.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.8 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $478.32 million.