Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $88.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the HES share is $94.59, that puts it down -7.15 from that peak though still a striking 39.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.43. The company’s market capitalization is $27.57B, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Hess Corporation (HES) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Hess Corporation (HES) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $88.28 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.83%, and it has moved by 16.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.38, which implies an increase of 18.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88.00 and $132.00 respectively. As a result, HES is trading at a discount of -49.52% off the target high and 0.32% off the low.

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hess Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hess Corporation (HES) shares have gone up 13.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 156.62% against -25.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.20% this quarter and then jump 366.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.93 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.90%. While earnings are projected to return -641.90% in 2022.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hess Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

Hess Corporation insiders own 10.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.97%, with the float percentage being 95.70%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 784 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.54 million shares (or 12.44% of all shares), a total value of $3.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hess Corporation (HES) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 7.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $619.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.88 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $615.72 million.